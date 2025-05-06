Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Communities across Saskatchewan walk to honour the missing and murdered

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Communities across Saskatchewan walk to honour the missing and murdered'
Communities across Saskatchewan walk to honour the missing and murdered
Communities across Saskatchewan marked Red Dress Day with walks, ceremonies and gatherings to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Communities across Saskatchewan marked Red Dress Day with walks, ceremonies and gatherings to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

The day, recognized nationally on May 5, raises awareness about the ongoing crisis and offers space for remembrance, grief and solidarity.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Events in cities like Saskatoon and Regina brought families, advocates and allies together to call for change and support those impacted.

Trending Now

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices