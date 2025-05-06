Communities across Saskatchewan walk to honour the missing and murdered

Communities across Saskatchewan marked Red Dress Day with walks, ceremonies and gatherings to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
The day, recognized nationally on May 5, raises awareness about the ongoing crisis and offers space for remembrance, grief and solidarity.
Events in cities like Saskatoon and Regina brought families, advocates and allies together to call for change and support those impacted.
Watch the video above for the full story.
