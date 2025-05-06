Communities across Saskatchewan walk to honour the missing and murdered

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Communities across Saskatchewan marked Red Dress Day with walks, ceremonies and gatherings to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

The day, recognized nationally on May 5, raises awareness about the ongoing crisis and offers space for remembrance, grief and solidarity.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Events in cities like Saskatoon and Regina brought families, advocates and allies together to call for change and support those impacted.

Watch the video above for the full story.