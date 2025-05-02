Saskatchewan’s front-line physicians press ministers for action, answers

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan’s top health officials faced tough questions from doctors at the Saskatchewan Medical Association’s annual assembly.

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr, both attending the event for the first time, were pressed on issues like staffing shortages, outdated technology, and the need for more input from front-line workers.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While the ministers touted progress under the province’s Health Human Resource Action Plan, doctors say real change can’t happen without their voices at the table.

Watch the video above for the full story.