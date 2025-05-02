Saskatchewan’s front-line physicians press ministers for action, answers

Saskatchewan’s top health officials faced tough questions from doctors at the Saskatchewan Medical Association’s annual assembly.
Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr, both attending the event for the first time, were pressed on issues like staffing shortages, outdated technology, and the need for more input from front-line workers.
While the ministers touted progress under the province’s Health Human Resource Action Plan, doctors say real change can’t happen without their voices at the table.
