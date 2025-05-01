Shared e-scooters back in Regina

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s about to be an electric summer in Regina.

After tens of thousands of riders took advantage of the convenient e-scooters last summer, the electric vehicles are back again.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Those looking to grab a ride have from May 1st until Oct. 31st to hop on one of the 500 e-scooters available across the city.

Watch the video above for the full story.