Shared e-scooters back in Regina

By Marija Robinson Global News
Posted May 1, 2025 7:24 pm
1 min read
Shared e-scooters return to Regina
WATCH: Shared e-scooters are back in Regina after 20,000 riders took advantage of them last year. The electric vehicles will be available in designated parking spaces across the city from May 1st to October 31st, weather depending.
It’s about to be an electric summer in Regina.

After tens of thousands of riders took advantage of the convenient e-scooters last summer, the electric vehicles are back again.

Those looking to grab a ride have from May 1st until Oct. 31st to hop on one of the 500 e-scooters available across the city.

Watch the video above for the full story.

