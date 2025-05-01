Shared e-scooters back in Regina

It’s about to be an electric summer in Regina.
After tens of thousands of riders took advantage of the convenient e-scooters last summer, the electric vehicles are back again.
Those looking to grab a ride have from May 1st until Oct. 31st to hop on one of the 500 e-scooters available across the city.
Watch the video above for the full story.
