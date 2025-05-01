SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

New Brunswick premier sends Carney letter outlining priorities, wish list

By Hina Alam The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 2:30 pm
1 min read
Holt warns prolonged U.S. tariffs could lead to 11,000 job losses in New Brunswick
Holt warns prolonged U.S. tariffs could lead to 11,000 job losses in New Brunswick
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has written to Prime Minister Mark Carney calling for urgent action to develop national trade and resource corridors to provide an alternative to trade with the United States.

She also urges the newly elected Liberal prime minister to make full use of Canadian Forces Base Gagetown in her province to train soldiers for “new challenges.”

Carney promised during the election campaign to create a $5-billion Trade Diversification Corridor Fund that he said would accelerate port, railroad, inland terminal, airport and highway projects.

In the letter dated today, Holt says trade and resource corridors can help move goods across the country for export through New Brunswick’s seaports, as well as improving the province’s access to Canadian markets.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump first threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, the premiers and prime minister have been working to tear down interprovincial trade barriers and improve the flow of goods and services with other countries.

Holt also says the military base in Gagetown has space to support training of soldiers and help strengthen Canada’s Armed Forces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

