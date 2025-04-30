Canadian rockers Nickelback headlining U.S. ‘patriot’ music festival tour

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian rock band Nickelback is set to headline the 2025 edition of Rock the Country across the United States between April and July.

The upcoming travelling festival, with co-headliner Kid Rock, will make stops in 10 small towns across the U.S., beginning in Cullman, Ala., from June 19 to 21 and ending in Anderson, S.C., from July 25 to 26.

Rock the Country will also bring other big artists along for the multi-city festival, including Three Doors Down, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Hank Williams Jr., Big & Rich and more. Nickelback appears to be the only Canadian band on the docket.

“We’re really looking forward to hitting the road and visiting some amazing towns, especially in places we’ve never played before. There’s something special about connecting with fans in these communities, and we’re ready to bring our best and truly rock the country. Can’t wait to see you all out there!” Nickelback bassist Michael Kroeger said in a statement.

“It’s this simple, Rock The Country isn’t just a music festival, it’s a movement,” Kid Rock added. “It’s a place for hard-working, god-fearing patriots to gather as one and celebrate freedom, music and the party of the year.”

Tickets for the festival range from US$140 for a general day pass to $620 for a weekend two-day VIP pass. Camping passes are also available, starting at $371.

“Yes, it’s a music festival. But many of us know now it’s more than just that. It’s a movement. It’s a celebration of hard-working, God-fearing patriots who love America. A gathering place where the beer pours, love flows and live music rains down like a monsoon,” Kid Rock said in a video announcing the festival. “A festival where we celebrate our military, first responders, Jesus and freedom. Do you believe in the power of music to bring people like us together?”

Nickelback formed in 1995 in Alberta, and has been playing ever since. They were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2023.

In 2019, Kid Rock and Nickelback were set to perform at the highly anticipated Roxodus music festival in Clearview Township, Ont., before it was cancelled when organizers said “rainy weather” at the airport site in Clearview made the surface at the venue too unstable to host the four-day festival.

The company behind Roxodus Music Fest, MF Live Inc., filed for bankruptcy after cancelling the music festival. According to a statement of affairs, signed by MF Live’s Principal Fab Loranger, the company owes more than $18 million to almost 200 creditors, including more than $11 million to Taurus Site Services and $5 million to Eventbrite.

“We understand that the event did not generate sufficient ticket sales to cover the expected costs, leaving MF Live Inc. insolvent,” a document by Grant Thornton Ltd., the licensed insolvency trustee of MF Live’s estate, read. “We also understand that earlier wet weather posed certain challenges in preparing the site for the event and prevented MF Live Inc. from being able to host a safe event.”

The festival was supposed to feature artists like Aerosmith, Kid Rock, Nickelback, Billy Idol and Blondie.

— With files from Global News