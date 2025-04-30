SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick musician-turned-MP David Myles vows to ‘get to work right away’

By Johnny James Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Musician David Myles wins Fredericton-Oromocto riding'
Musician David Myles wins Fredericton-Oromocto riding
WATCH: The election saw a new player in the political landscape emerge from Canada’s music scene, with Fredericton’s David Myles winning decisively in Fredericton-Oromocto. Johnny James has more on the singer-songwriter’s journey to Parliament Hill.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal election saw a new player in the political landscape emerge from Canada’s music scene.

Singer-songwriter David Myles had a decisive win in his hometown riding of Fredericton-Oromocto and will be part of Mark Carney’s minority Liberal government. 

The MP-elect told reporters Monday night he was “going to get to work right away, for sure.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Myles spoke of co-operation during his campaign and reiterated that theme during his victory speech.

We can be the example of how it looks when we work together,” he told the crowd.

“I’ve got a lot to learn, I’m going to be learning on the job, but a lot of it is going about making sure my relationships with a diverse group of people in Fredericton are my priority.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He received a heavy endorsement from New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt, who described him as a political nerd.

Fellow musician and friend, Tristan Grant, aka Wolf Castle, said it was a fitting description.

“I really think David has always been plugged in to what is happening in the country as a whole and on the local level,” said Grant.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices