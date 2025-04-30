New Brunswick musician-turned-MP David Myles vows to ‘get to work right away’

Send this page to someone via email

The federal election saw a new player in the political landscape emerge from Canada’s music scene.

Singer-songwriter David Myles had a decisive win in his hometown riding of Fredericton-Oromocto and will be part of Mark Carney’s minority Liberal government.

The MP-elect told reporters Monday night he was “going to get to work right away, for sure.”

Myles spoke of co-operation during his campaign and reiterated that theme during his victory speech.

We can be the example of how it looks when we work together,” he told the crowd.

“I’ve got a lot to learn, I’m going to be learning on the job, but a lot of it is going about making sure my relationships with a diverse group of people in Fredericton are my priority.”

He received a heavy endorsement from New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt, who described him as a political nerd.

Fellow musician and friend, Tristan Grant, aka Wolf Castle, said it was a fitting description.

“I really think David has always been plugged in to what is happening in the country as a whole and on the local level,” said Grant.

