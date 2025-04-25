Menu

Canada

Video shows moment roof collapses at Victoria construction site

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Caught on video: frightening ceiling collapse at Victoria construction site
A video posted online captures the moment a ceiling of a building under construction in Victoria collapses, sending a worker and the small piece of equipment he was riding plunging through the hole. Paul Johnson reports.
A video posted on social media shows the shocking moment a roof collapsed at a Victoria construction site.

WorkSafeBC confirmed it is investigating the incident that happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on April 11 at the site located in the 600 block of Herald Street.

The video, posted to Instagram by @fullsheets appears to show a worker using a piece of equipment on the roof, but as they get off that’s when the roof collapses.

A nearby construction worker can be seen running away from the collapse.

“The purpose of our investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” WorkSafeBC said in a statement.

There is no information on the condition of the worker.

The incident appears to have happened at the same construction site where a worker was seriously injured last September. WorkSafeBC confirmed it has launched an investigation into that incident at the same location.

