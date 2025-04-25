Video shows moment roof collapses at Victoria construction site

Send this page to someone via email

A video posted on social media shows the shocking moment a roof collapsed at a Victoria construction site.

WorkSafeBC confirmed it is investigating the incident that happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on April 11 at the site located in the 600 block of Herald Street.

The video, posted to Instagram by @fullsheets appears to show a worker using a piece of equipment on the roof, but as they get off that’s when the roof collapses.

A nearby construction worker can be seen running away from the collapse.

“The purpose of our investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” WorkSafeBC said in a statement.

There is no information on the condition of the worker.

The incident appears to have happened at the same construction site where a worker was seriously injured last September. WorkSafeBC confirmed it has launched an investigation into that incident at the same location.