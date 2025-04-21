FNU media students get hands-on experience at Spring Powwow

See more sharing options

At the 46th edition of the First Nation University of Canada’s Spring Powwow in Regina, the FNU INCA journalism and communication students had the opportunity to get hands-on experience in a live radio broadcast.

Ten students spent a week planning out the broadcast and preparing the equipment.

They went live on the CFNU radio stream for roughly six hours.

As Katherine Ludwig explains in the video above, many students felt the project helped set up their careers as Indigenous broadcasters.