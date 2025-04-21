Menu

Canada

FNU media students get hands-on experience at Spring Powwow

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted April 21, 2025 11:02 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'FNU media students get hands-on experience at Spring Powwow'
FNU media students get hands-on experience at Spring Powwow
Students in the FNU media program get hands-on experience in a 6-hour live radio broadcast at the FNU's Spring Powwow.
At the 46th edition of the First Nation University of Canada’s Spring Powwow in Regina, the FNU INCA journalism and communication students had the opportunity to get hands-on experience in a live radio broadcast.

Ten students spent a week planning out the broadcast and preparing the equipment.

They went live on the CFNU radio stream for roughly six hours.

As Katherine Ludwig explains in the video above, many students felt the project helped set up their careers as Indigenous broadcasters.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

