Traffic

Manitoba woman killed in single-vehicle rollover: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
A 36-year-old Swan River woman has died from injuries sustained during a single-vehicle rollover Sunday morning in the community of Bowsman, Man.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene, on River Avenue in Bowsman, around 9:10 a.m., where they found three women outside the vehicle.

The driver, who had been ejected, was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Two passengers, ages 19 and 22, had minor injuries.

On Tuesday, the driver died from her injuries.

Officers from the Swan River RCMP detachment continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

