Good news for golfers: Winnipeg’s city-owned courses open for season Saturday

This weekend is a big one for local golfers, as the City of Winnipeg’s golf courses are opening for the season Saturday.

Tee times for the courses — Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, Windsor Park and the new Canoe Club Golf Course — can be booked as of Wednesday online, by calling their respective pro shops or by calling 311.

The city said spring green fee rates will be in effect on Kildonan Park and Windsor Park until May 2.