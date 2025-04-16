Winnipeg Jets extend forward Alex Iafallo for 3 more years

Send this page to someone via email

With the Stanley Cup playoffs just days away, one member of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets has more to celebrate than just the club’s stellar play this season.

Alex Iafallo is coming back to the Manitoba capital, the Jets announced Wednesday, after signing a three-year contract extension beginning in the 2025-26 season.

The 31-year-old winger from Eden, N.Y., played all 81 games with the Jets this season. He was acquired by Winnipeg from the Los Angeles Kings in the blockbuster 2023 Pierre-Luc Dubois trade, alongside Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari. He recorded 31 points this season, and with one game left, is on a four-game point streak.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Iafallo’s extension has an average annual value of $3,666,666.