Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets extend forward Alex Iafallo for 3 more years

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 16, 2025 10:37 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With the Stanley Cup playoffs just days away, one member of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets has more to celebrate than just the club’s stellar play this season.

Alex Iafallo is coming back to the Manitoba capital, the Jets announced Wednesday, after signing a three-year contract extension beginning in the 2025-26 season.

The 31-year-old winger from Eden, N.Y., played all 81 games with the Jets this season. He was acquired by Winnipeg from the Los Angeles Kings in the blockbuster 2023 Pierre-Luc Dubois trade, alongside Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari. He recorded 31 points this season, and with one game left, is on a four-game point streak.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Iafallo’s extension has an average annual value of $3,666,666.

Click to play video: 'Playoff-bound Jets means the return of the Winnipeg Whiteout'
Playoff-bound Jets means the return of the Winnipeg Whiteout
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices