Man faces attempted murder, terrorism charges after arson attack on Pennsylvania governor’s home

Send this page to someone via email

A man suspected of setting fire to the family home of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro early Sunday morning has been taken into police custody.

According to investigators, Cody Balmer, 38, scaled a seven-foot iron-clad security fence at Shapiro’s Harrisburg mansion in the middle of the night on Sunday before setting it on fire.

Court documents released on Monday revealed that Balmer informed police of his intention to beat Shapiro with a hammer if he found him, The Associated Press reported.

View image in full screen A view of some of the damage caused after an alleged arsonist set fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence in a targeted attack in Harrisburg, Pa., on April 13, 2025. Shapiro held a press conference later in the day to address the incident and reassure the public. Kyle Mazza Anadolu / Getty Images)

Firefighters extinguished the blaze early Sunday morning. No injuries were reported. The suspect was arrested near the crime scene later the same day after turning himself in, police confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

In a post on X on Monday, Shapiro thanked first responders for their bravery.

This weekend, our family witnessed the incredible bravery and excellence of our first responders. The entire Shapiro family is eternally grateful for the @PAStatePolice troopers who safely evacuated our family from danger, the firefighters who quickly put out the fire at the… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 14, 2025

Authorities said they are investigating how Balmer was able to fly under the radar and breach Shapiro’s property.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to Pennsylvania police Col. Christopher Paris, the fire was a rigorously planned attack.

He reiterated that the investigation is ongoing and did not give a possible motive, though, according to a police affidavit, Balmer “admitted to harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro” without giving a reason, the AP reported.

View image in full screen A police line is visible at the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion in Harrisburg, Pa., following a suspected arson attack that caused significant damage on April 13, 2025. Kyle Mazza Anadolu / Getty Images

Investigators said Balmer walked about an hour from his home to Shapiro’s before allegedly entering through its southern wing via a room often used to host parties and display art before setting fire to it using Molotov cocktails.

Story continues below advertisement

Police recovered two broken glass beer bottles from the scene and reported significant damage to the room, including blackened walls, tables, crockery and a piano, as well as charred brick and blown-out windows.

View image in full screen A view of damaged plates following an alleged targeted arson at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence in Harrisburg, Pa., on April 13, 2025. Kyle Mazza Anadolu / Getty Images

Shapiro, his wife, their four children, two dogs, and another family had gathered to celebrate Passover at the residence on Saturday night. They were alerted of the fire by emergency services pounding on the door at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The Passover celebrations occurred in the same room where the fire started, authorities say.

According to the AP, Balmer was inside the house for around a minute before he escaped the premises. He has been charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault.

Shapiro, who is Jewish and vocal about his commitment to his faith, told reporters on Sunday that the attack had shaken the household.

Story continues below advertisement

“If he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community, who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night, hear me on this: we celebrated our faith last night, proudly and in a few hours, we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover,” CNN reported.

“No one will deter me or my family, or any Pennsylvanian from celebrating their faith openly and proudly.”

View image in full screen Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a press conference outside the governor’s mansion following an alleged arson at the residence on April 13, 2025. On April 13, 2025. Kyle Mazza Anadolu / Getty Images

During Passover, Jewish people celebrate their emancipation from slavery in Egypt during the reign of Ramses in the 13th century.

“I refuse to be trapped by the bondage that someone attempts to put on me by attacking us as they did here last night,” the AP quoted Shapiro as saying. “I refuse to let anyone who had evil intentions like that stop me from doing the work that I love,” he added, before condemning all acts of violence.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another or one particular person or another. It is not OK, and it has to stop. We have to be better than this.”

In the last 10 years, Balmer has faced numerous criminal charges, including simple assault, theft and forgery, according to online court records.

— With files from the Associated Press.