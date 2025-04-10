Calgary police seek ‘person of interest’ after 2 Tesla vehicles set on fire

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in two recent arson investigations in which police believe Tesla vehicles were intentionally set on fire.

The first fire happened on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, after a woman parked her 2023 Tesla Model Y at a charging station located at 314 – 12 Avenue S.E. around 9:30 p.m.

At around 11 p.m. she received a notification that her vehicle was no longer charging and when she looked out the window of her apartment she saw the vehicle on fire.

She called 9-1-1 and both police and fire crews responded.

Investigators said, based on evidence collected at the scene, that they believe the fire was intentionally set with the use of an accelerant.

Police are asking anyone who had their vehicle parked in the are of 314 – 12 Ave. S.E., between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to check their vehicle’s camera system and contact police.

The following evening, on Wednesday, March 19, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police and fire crews were called out to a Tesla storage lot, located at 6812 Fairmount Dr. S.E., for reports of a vehicle on fire.

Arson investigators determined the fire, involving a 2025 Tesla Cybertruck, was likely intentionally set with the help of an accelerant.

Police believe the two fires are connected and are interested in speaking with any witnesses or anyone who may have video from a CCTV camera.

They have also released photos of a person of interest who is described as a man in his 30s, approximately 180 cm (five-feet-10-inches) tall with a heavy build.

He was wearing a purple t-shirt with a black jacket and blue hat.

Anyone has information of video that may be of interest to investigators is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the Crime Stopper website or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.