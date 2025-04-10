U.S. egg prices surge to record highs despite Trump’s predictions

Send this page to someone via email

In defiance of United States President Donald Trump’s predictions, U.S. egg prices increased again last month to reach a new record-high of $6.23 despite a drop in wholesale prices and no egg farms having bird flu outbreaks.

The increase reported Thursday in the Consumer Price Index means consumers and businesses that rely on eggs should not anticipate immediate relief. Demand for eggs is typically elevated until after Easter, which falls on April 20.

Industry experts were expecting the index to reflect a drop in retail egg prices because wholesale egg prices dropped significantly in March.

Bird flu outbreaks were cited as the major cause of price spikes in January and February after more than 30 million egg-laying chickens were killed to prevent the spread of the disease.

Some farms that had fall outbreaks are resuming egg production after sanitizing their barns and raising new flocks.

Trump tried to take credit for the lower wholesale egg prices the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported in recent weeks. But experts say the president’s plan to fight bird flu by focusing on strengthening egg farmers’ defenses against the virus is likely to be more of a long-term help.