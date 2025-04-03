3 teens arrested in connection with gas station carjacking: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens were arrested Monday in connection with a carjacking at a Winnipeg gas station, police say.

Officers were called to the St. Anne’s Road business around 3:20 p.m., where they learned a 62-year-old man had been getting out of his vehicle when three suspects allegedly jumped in and hit him with the car door when he tried to stop them before fleeing the scene.

Later that night, just after 11 p.m., the stolen vehicle — a 2017 Toyota Sequioa — was spotted in St. Vital by police. Police pulled the vehicle over at St. Mary’s Avenue and Coniston Street, and the three occupants were arrested. Police also seized a folding knife from one of the suspects during the arrest.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbery, possessing a weapon, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order. He was detained in custody.

A second 17-year-old, who was released on an undertaking, faces charges of robbery and fleeing while pursued by a peace officer. The third suspect, 14, has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime. He was released on an appearance notice, police said.