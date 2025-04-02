‘Still wondering’: Family of B.C. teen who died in government care demand answers

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a young woman who died while in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development is demanding answers about what happened to her.

Chantelle Williams was in the care of Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services when she was found outside and unresponsive on Jan. 28 in the 4900 block of Ian Avenue in Port Alberni.

“I’m still wondering and asking and I never get answers from them of how she died and why she was in the hospital and why didn’t they keep her in the hospital and why they didn’t find her earlier than around five in the morning when they found her on a sidewalk,” Chantelle’s grandfather George Nookemus said in the halls of the B.C. legislature on Wednesday morning.

The family believes Williams froze to death.

Nookemus said that Williams was taken from the family when she was four years old.

“They will not give me any answers yet. I’m in the dark,” he said.

In a statement, the Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services said it is aware of the family’s concerns and is saddened by Williams’ death.

The organization said it is working closely with the Ministry of Child and Family Development and the Office of the Representative for Children and Youth so it can address the family’s concerns.

“The final coroner’s report is not yet available (s0) cause of death is unknown at this time,” the organization said.

Williams’ aunt, Shannon Nookemus said her niece had her whole life ahead of her and was way too young to die.

“I think we just need some answers so we can just go on with our lives.”

Amelia Boultbee, Conservative MLA and critic of the Ministry of Children and Family Development, said there were 103 children who died last year while receiving services from the ministry.

“All too often, these cases are treated like a one-off when in reality there’s a systemic problem,” she said.

“As of right now, only nine of the 72 recommendations have been implemented from the representative for children and youth.”

In a statement to Global News, Jennifer Charlesworth, the representative for children and youth said it is her responsibility to review and in some cases, investigate the critical injuries and deaths of young people in care or those who are receiving reviewable services as defined in the Representative for Children and Youth Act.

Charlesworth said that in accordance with S13 of the Act, an investigation cannot proceed until any criminal investigations are concluded. If there are no criminal investigations, they still must wait one year to allow for the BC Coroners Service and any other organization to complete their mandated reviews.

“If the BCCS and public bodies have not completed these reviews within one year of a child’s death, and there are no outstanding criminal investigations or court proceedings, then we may proceed to full investigation,” Charlesworth said in the statement.

“In light of these provisions, we are not able to initiate a full investigation at this time, given that Chantelle just recently passed away.”

However, Charlesworth did state that the office has undertaken an initial review and spoken with leaders and the Tribal Council to learn more about what happened to Williams.

“Along with three other members of my team, I will be visiting the Port Alberni community in late April to meet with service providers, including the Indigenous child and family service agency and Nuu Chah Nulth Tribal Council, and related police, health, education and community care services,” she added.