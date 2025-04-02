Veterinarian warns Halifax dog owners of a deadly outbreak of canine parvovirus

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia veterinarian is speaking out after an outbreak of canine parvovirus among dogs in the Halifax region.

Parvovirus can be highly contagious and has a high mortality rate if left untreated.

Across Atlantic Canada, vaccination standards typically provide the local dog population with high immunity.

But Dr. Dan Maguire says there is now a Halifax outbreak, and several dogs have died.

“Vaccination is the best thing we can be doing for this virus. If we complete the entire puppy series correctly and then maintain it as an adult, you get protection almost 100 per cent,” said Maguire.

Pets crossing borders can arrive with different vaccine standards, which could be what brought the virus to the Maritimes.

Initial symptoms of the virus can appear as early as three days after exposure.

Signs include vomiting, exhaustion, fever and diarrhea.

“While our puppies are going through the vaccine series, the important thing is we’re not introducing them into high-traffic areas with a lot of other dogs because this virus is very good at staying in the environment and persisting there,” said Maguire.

