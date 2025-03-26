Man who died in Calgary house fire called ‘a hero’ by family and friends

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Calgary man who died in a house fire in Falconridge early Monday morning said he was killed while saving others from the flames.

The fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. in a single-storey home on Falwood Place, N.E.

A statement from the family of Mark Patriqui, that was emailed to Global News, said Patriqui “fought to his very last breath” to save his brother, wife and two dogs from the fire and “will always be remembered as a hero.”

View image in full screen The early Monday morning fire is believed to have started in a bedroom of the single-storey home in Falconridge, but the exact cause remains a mystery. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, visible flames and smoke were coming from the house.

A man who the family identified as Mike Patriqui — the victim’s brother — along with two dogs were discovered already outside the home.

Firefighters were forced to rescue Mark Patriqui and his wife, Charlene Patriqui, who were still inside the burning home.

Charlene was eventually rushed to hospital in serious condition, but despite the CPR efforts of paramedics, Mark succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Friends and family of Mark Patriqui say he died a hero while helping save other family members and their dogs from an early Monday morning house fire in Falconridge. Photo supplied by family

Charlene, who family members said is a teacher at Father Lacombe High School in Calgary, was initially transferred to hospital in Edmonton for treatment of her injuries in a hyperbaric chamber.

She has since been transferred back to Calgary where she remains in hospital in critical but stable condition, and is on a ventilator in intensive care, suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

Charlene Patriqui remains in critical but stable condition in a Calgary hospital, suffering from injuries caused by severe smoke inhalation. Photo supplied by family

The family statement said Charlene is originally from Dodsland, Sask., and had been living in the house with Mark since 2000.

Mike Patriqui was uninjured and the statement said he is looking for a new place to live.

The two brothers were originally from Nova Scotia.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help Charlene with future expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $6,000 had been raised.

Fire investigators believe the fire originated in a bedroom of the home. It is unknown if the house had any working smoke alarms.

