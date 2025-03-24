Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Calgary man killed in early morning house fire, woman in serious condition

By Ken MacGillivray & Michael King Global News
Posted March 24, 2025 1:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'One dead, another hospitalized after Calgary house fire'
One dead, another hospitalized after Calgary house fire
One person is dead and another is in hospital after an early morning fire in the northeast Calgary community of Falconridge. As Michael King reports, it was a firefighter who pulled both people from the flames.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning house fire in the community of Falconridge that killed one man and sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

The fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. inside a single-storey home on Falwood Place N.E., the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said.

When fire crews arrived at an early morning house fire in Falconridge they were met with visible smoke and flames coming from the building. View image in full screen
When fire crews arrived at an early morning house fire in Falconridge, they were met with visible smoke and flames coming from the building. Global News

When firefighters arrived, visible flames and smoke were coming from the house.

Story continues below advertisement

A man and two dogs were found outside the home but fire crews were told two other people were still inside.

A house in Falconridge is considered a complete write-off after an early morning house fire. View image in full screen
A house in Falconridge is considered a complete write-off after an early morning fire. Global News

“We were able to get a quick knock down,” said CFD battalion chief Jordan Wiebe. “There were three occupants of the house — one was able to self extricate and then two more occupants were found by our crews and brought out and passed on to EMS.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A woman was rushed to hospital in serious condition and a man was found in cardiac arrest. Despite CPR efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire investigatos are asking anyone with photos or video of an early morning fire in Falconridge to contact the Calgary fire department. View image in full screen
Investigators are asking anyone with photos or video of an early morning fire in Falconridge to contact the Calgary Fire Department. Global Calgary

The cause is still under investigation, but “it looks like the fire started on the inside of the house in the bedroom,” said CFD spokesperson Carol Henke, adding, “it’s unknown if the house had working smoke alarms.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the time of the morning, most people are sleeping.  That’s why smoke alarms are so incredibly important because even in that deep sleep, the loud sound will wake you up,” said Henke.

Click to play video: 'Calgarians reminded to check expiry date of their smoke alarms'
Calgarians reminded to check expiry date of their smoke alarms

“When a fire takes hold, you literally just have a couple of minutes to get out safely before you’re overcome. The most dangerous part of any structure fire is the smoke,” said Henke. “I’ve been to fires where the fire basically burnt itself out and used up all the oxygen in the room and the room is filled with smoke — but you can’t tell from the outside necessarily that there was even a fire there. It’s the smoke that is so dangerous and so deadly.”

CFD said it's unknown if the home had working smoke alarms. View image in full screen
CFD said the most dangerous part of any fire is the smoke and that it’s unknown if the house had working smoke alarms. Global News

The house is considered a complete loss, but fortunately, there does not appear to be any damage to neighbouring homes.

Story continues below advertisement

CFD is asking anyone with photos or video of the fire, especially prior to firefighters’ arrival, to contact them at piofire@calgary.ca.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices