Calgary man killed in early morning house fire, woman in serious condition

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning house fire in the community of Falconridge that killed one man and sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

The fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. inside a single-storey home on Falwood Place N.E., the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said.

View image in full screen When fire crews arrived at an early morning house fire in Falconridge, they were met with visible smoke and flames coming from the building. Global News

When firefighters arrived, visible flames and smoke were coming from the house.

Story continues below advertisement

A man and two dogs were found outside the home but fire crews were told two other people were still inside.

View image in full screen A house in Falconridge is considered a complete write-off after an early morning fire. Global News

“We were able to get a quick knock down,” said CFD battalion chief Jordan Wiebe. “There were three occupants of the house — one was able to self extricate and then two more occupants were found by our crews and brought out and passed on to EMS.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A woman was rushed to hospital in serious condition and a man was found in cardiac arrest. Despite CPR efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

View image in full screen Investigators are asking anyone with photos or video of an early morning fire in Falconridge to contact the Calgary Fire Department. Global Calgary

The cause is still under investigation, but “it looks like the fire started on the inside of the house in the bedroom,” said CFD spokesperson Carol Henke, adding, “it’s unknown if the house had working smoke alarms.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the time of the morning, most people are sleeping. That’s why smoke alarms are so incredibly important because even in that deep sleep, the loud sound will wake you up,” said Henke.

1:48 Calgarians reminded to check expiry date of their smoke alarms

“When a fire takes hold, you literally just have a couple of minutes to get out safely before you’re overcome. The most dangerous part of any structure fire is the smoke,” said Henke. “I’ve been to fires where the fire basically burnt itself out and used up all the oxygen in the room and the room is filled with smoke — but you can’t tell from the outside necessarily that there was even a fire there. It’s the smoke that is so dangerous and so deadly.”

View image in full screen CFD said the most dangerous part of any fire is the smoke and that it’s unknown if the house had working smoke alarms. Global News

The house is considered a complete loss, but fortunately, there does not appear to be any damage to neighbouring homes.

Story continues below advertisement

CFD is asking anyone with photos or video of the fire, especially prior to firefighters’ arrival, to contact them at piofire@calgary.ca.