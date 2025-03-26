Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate early morning shooting that sent a woman to hospital

By Ken MacGillivray & Michael King Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Shooting in Sunnyside leaves woman hospitalized
WATCH: A woman is in hospital after an early morning shooting in northwest Calgary. As Michael King reports, police believe the attack was targeted, and two men have been arrested.
Calgary police say a shooting in the northwest community of Sunnyside early Wednesday morning appears to have been targeted.

Officers were called out around 2 a.m. to reports of shots fired in an alley behind Memorial Drive, between 8th and 9th avenue NW.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman who had been shot in the lower body. She was rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police said two men were arrested at the scene, but there’s no word on their relationship to the victim.

Calgary police say a woman was taken to hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning in the community of Sunnyside. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a woman was taken to hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning in the community of Sunnyside. Global News

Investigators taped off several houses and a large area of the alley. They could be seen scouring the area for security camera video.

Jasvilder Singh and Shipra Chaupur, who are visiting Calgary from Halifax and staying in a nearby house, said they were alerted to the shooting when they heard their dog barking.

Get daily National news

“It’s not a good welcome. I didn’t imagine Calgary like this,” said Singh. “I heard it’s a good city, but it’s bad for us.”

“We can’t even move our car now because of the crime scene, and we are supposed to go to Banff,” added Chaupur.

Jasvilder Singh and Shipra Chaupur, who are visiting from Halifax and are staying in a house near the shooting said they heard Calgary was a safe city, so the shooting was not a good welcome. View image in full screen
Jasvilder Singh and Shipra Chaupur, who are visiting from Halifax and staying in a house near the crime scene, said they heard Calgary was a safe city, but the shooting was not a good welcome. Global News

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with CCTV cameras in the area to contact police.

So far there’s no word on charges.

 

