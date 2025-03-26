Calgary police investigate early morning shooting that sent a woman to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say a shooting in the northwest community of Sunnyside early Wednesday morning appears to have been targeted.

Officers were called out around 2 a.m. to reports of shots fired in an alley behind Memorial Drive, between 8th and 9th avenue NW.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman who had been shot in the lower body. She was rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police said two men were arrested at the scene, but there’s no word on their relationship to the victim.

Investigators taped off several houses and a large area of the alley. They could be seen scouring the area for security camera video.

Jasvilder Singh and Shipra Chaupur, who are visiting Calgary from Halifax and staying in a nearby house, said they were alerted to the shooting when they heard their dog barking.

“It’s not a good welcome. I didn’t imagine Calgary like this,” said Singh. “I heard it’s a good city, but it’s bad for us.”

“We can’t even move our car now because of the crime scene, and we are supposed to go to Banff,” added Chaupur.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with CCTV cameras in the area to contact police.

So far there’s no word on charges.