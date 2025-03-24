Vancouver International Auto Show sets record after Tesla ban

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of the Vancouver International Auto Show say the event broke attendance records after it attracted international headlines for banning Tesla on safety grounds.

Supporters of the electric car company and CEO Elon Musk had called for a boycott of the show, but organizers say it instead set a new five-day attendance record of more than 138,000.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say in a news release that Saturday’s attendance of more than 42,000 at the Vancouver Convention Centre also broke the one-day attendance record.

The show’s executive director, Eric Nicholl, said last week that Tesla was removed from participating out of concern for the safety of workers, attendees and exhibitors.

Tesla dealerships across Canada have been hit by a series of protests and vandalism as demonstrators object to Musk’s role in the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

Supporters of Musk and Tesla on social media had called for a boycott of the Vancouver car show after the brand’s exclusion.