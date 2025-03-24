Menu

Video link
Headline link
Vancouver International Auto Show sets record after Tesla ban

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2025 7:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tesla removed from Vancouver International Auto Show over safety concern'
Tesla removed from Vancouver International Auto Show over safety concern
Tesla has been removed from the upcoming Vancouver International Auto Show amid concerns about attendee safety, show organizers confirmed Tuesday. Tesla dealerships and offices have been the targets of protests and even vandalism in recent months, following CEO Elon Musk's appointment to the new U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by President Donald Trump.
Organizers of the Vancouver International Auto Show say the event broke attendance records after it attracted international headlines for banning Tesla on safety grounds.

Supporters of the electric car company and CEO Elon Musk had called for a boycott of the show, but organizers say it instead set a new five-day attendance record of more than 138,000.

They say in a news release that Saturday’s attendance of more than 42,000 at the Vancouver Convention Centre also broke the one-day attendance record.

The show’s executive director, Eric Nicholl, said last week that Tesla was removed from participating out of concern for the safety of workers, attendees and exhibitors.

Trending Now

Tesla dealerships across Canada have been hit by a series of protests and vandalism as demonstrators object to Musk’s role in the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump.

Supporters of Musk and Tesla on social media had called for a boycott of the Vancouver car show after the brand’s exclusion.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

