Economy

Prairie canola producers brace for 100 per cent tariffs from China

By Matthew Scace The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2025 1:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'China tariff impacts'
China tariff impacts
More Canadian agriculture groups are warning that recently announced Chinese tariffs targeting agricultural products could be a serious blow to their industry – Mar 11, 2025
Canola farmers on the Prairies are bracing for impact as China prepares to impose hefty tariffs on the industry.

China is expected to enact a 100 per cent levy on Canadian canola oil and meal starting Thursday.

The tariffs are a response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and 25 per cent tax on aluminum and steel products.

In response, governments in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba want action from Ottawa to support farmers.

The federal government says China’s tariffs are unjustified, but it has not announced any concrete plans to help canola farmers.

A sweeping majority of Canada’s canola production occurs across the three Prairie provinces.

Click to play video: 'Tariff impacts on Manitoba ag industry'
Tariff impacts on Manitoba ag industry
© 2025 The Canadian Press

