Prairie canola producers brace for 100 per cent tariffs from China

Send this page to someone via email

Canola farmers on the Prairies are bracing for impact as China prepares to impose hefty tariffs on the industry.

China is expected to enact a 100 per cent levy on Canadian canola oil and meal starting Thursday.

The tariffs are a response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and 25 per cent tax on aluminum and steel products.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In response, governments in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba want action from Ottawa to support farmers.

The federal government says China’s tariffs are unjustified, but it has not announced any concrete plans to help canola farmers.

A sweeping majority of Canada’s canola production occurs across the three Prairie provinces.