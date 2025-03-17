‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty,’ French politician tells U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A French politician says the United States should return New York City’s iconic Statue of Liberty, which was gifted by France 138 years ago.

The statue, which was given to the U.S. on the 100th anniversary of its independence, has long been a defining feature of the New York City skyline and an emblem of the free world.

At a party convention for the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Raphael Glucksmann, a member of European Parliament, told his colleagues that America should return the gift as the country no longer embodies or protects the values of democracy and freedom.

“We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom, give us back the Statue of Liberty,” he said, according to media reports.

“We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home.”

His comments come amid a flurry of protests against the Trump administration both domestically and from the international community.

In Canada, American flags flown outside government buildings, schools and sports arenas are being taken down.

Over the weekend, flags flying in Mississauga, Ont., were removed following Mayor Carolyn Parrish’s approval.

“At the request of many, the City has begun to remove all American flags from sports arenas and locations along Lake Ontario, including the pier at Snug Harbour in Port Credit. Oversized Canadian flags (15’x30’) are ordered and will be installed on all the poles at City Hall,” she wrote on X.

The City of Barrie, Ont., has also taken down American flags.

Meanwhile, Canadians are reducing travel south of the border and are opting to buy domestically produced products.

According to a recent survey by Canadian market researcher Leger, 59 per cent said they are less likely to visit the U.S. in 2025 than in 2024, and two-thirds of Canadians have minimized their purchasing of American goods both in-store and online.

Canadian sports fans have been drowning out The Star-Spangled Banner at professional events between American and Canadian teams, a phenomenon that former prime minister Justin Trudeau said would likely continue during an address to the nation and Trump in February.

In the U.S. an audience at the Kennedy Center booed vice-president JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, as they took their seats ahead of a classical concert last weekend.

The vice-president was also met by demonstrators during a ski trip to Vermont last month, following his and Trump’s dressing down of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.