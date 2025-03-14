U.S. government shutdown averted after Democrat senators back funding bill

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Senate on Friday passed a stopgap spending bill, averting a partial government shutdown, after Democrats backed down in a standoff driven by anger over President Donald Trump’s campaign to slash the federal workforce.

After days of heated debate, top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer broke the logjam on Thursday night, saying that he would vote to allow the bill the advance. Schumer said he did not like the bill but believed that triggering a shutdown would be a worse outcome as Trump and his adviser Elon Musk were moving swiftly to slash spending.

The Senate voted 54-46 to pass the bill and send it to Trump for signing into law, after fending off four amendments.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives earlier this week passed the measure, which largely leaves spending steady at about $6.75 trillion in the fiscal year that ends September 30.

Democrats had expressed anger over the bill, which will cut spending by about $7 billion and which they said does nothing to stop Trump’s campaign to halt congressionally mandated spending and slash tens of thousands of jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

The moves come as Trump is locked in a trade war with some of the U.S.’s closest allies that has sparked a major sell-off in stocks and raised recession worries.

1:18 U.S. government avoids shutdown hours before deadline

Democrats turn on Schumer

Schumer’s maneuver sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party and laid bare members’ divisions over how to stand up to Trump while they remain in the governing minority.

Story continues below advertisement

“When the Senate Minority Leader sells you out, the only option is to take back the party and country with grassroots activists in blue and red districts to stand up for the Constitution and our democracy,” Democratic Representative Ro Khanna said in a social media post.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Senate Democrats refrained from attacking Schumer, focusing their harsh words on Trump and Musk.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries refused to answer reporters’ questions about whether he backed Schumer’s leadership at a Friday press conference, exposing stunning cracks in the party leaders’ strategy.

Schumer’s decision particularly rattled House Democrats, who were huddled at a retreat in a suburb of Washington, D.C. Jeffries rushed back to Washington to hold an impromptu press conference on the spending bill.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar told reporters that Schumer’s move had caught him by surprise. More than 60 members signed a letter to Schumer on Friday urging him to reject the measure.

Lawmakers including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New Yorker Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez heaped public criticism on Schumer on Friday, even without naming him directly. Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X on Thursday that an affirmative vote was “unthinkable.”

“Today the biggest split among Democrats is between those who want to stand and fight and those who want to play dead,” said Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar in a statement after Schumer and nine other Democratic senators voted to advance the bill.

Story continues below advertisement

5:26 Democrats protest shutdown of USAID: ‘This is how dictators are made’

Schumer told Reuters he was unfazed by the criticism, or Jeffries’ refusal to say he had confidence in him.

“We’ve been friends for a long time. There are always going to be disagreements on issues,” Schumer said in a brief interview. “When I took my position. I knew some would disagree, but I felt shutting down the government would have been a disaster.”

Blocking the bill would have required the support of at least 41 of Schumer’s Democrats, who have long opposed government shutdowns as causing needless chaos to American families.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

The partisan bill will reduce spending by about $7 billion from last year’s levels. The U.S. military will get about $6 billion more, while non-defense programs will see a $13 billion reduction.

Story continues below advertisement

Debt and taxes up next

Congressional Republicans will now turn their attention to a plan to extend and expand Trump’s 2017 tax cuts — his major first-term legislative achievement — boost funding for border security and cut spending in other areas, which Democrats warn could imperil the Medicaid healthcare program for low-income Americans.

Republicans also need to act by sometime this spring or summer to raise their self-imposed debt ceiling or risk triggering a catastrophic default on the federal government’s nearly $36.6 trillion in debt.

That measure, which Republicans plan to pass using a maneuver to bypass Democratic opposition, could add $5 trillion to $11 trillion to the debt, according to nonpartisan budget analysts.