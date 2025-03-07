Jets acquire defenceman Luke Schenn, reportedly add forward Brandon Tanev at deadline

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired veteran defenceman Luke Schenn from the Pittsburgh Penguins for two draft picks ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

Winnipeg is sending a second-round pick in 2026 and a fourth-round choice in 2027 to Pittsburgh.

The Jets have also landed forward Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken for a second-rounder, according to multiple reports.

The Penguins flipped Schenn after acquiring him and forward Tommy Novak from the Nashville Predators for Michael Bunting and a fourth-rounder on Wednesday. Schenn did not play a game with Pittsburgh.

The 35-year-old from Saskatoon has one goal and four assists in 61 games this season. The journeyman has been involved in several trades during his career, playing for eight different NHL franchises.

Schenn has one year remaining on his contract beyond this season at a US$2.75-million salary cap hit.

The 33-year-old Tanev is a pending unrestricted free agent. The Toronto native has nine goals and eight assists in 60 games this season.