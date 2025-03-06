SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

U.S. bill aims to stem flow of fentanyl that Trump blames on Canada, Mexico

By Didi Tang The Associated Press
Posted March 6, 2025 5:25 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'China calls for equal consultation with U.S. on fentanyl issue amid new tariffs'
China calls for equal consultation with U.S. on fentanyl issue amid new tariffs
RELATED: China calls for equal consultation with U.S. on fentanyl issue amid new tariffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In a rare bipartisan move, two senators have introduced legislation in the latest attempt to fight the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the United States from China, Mexico and through other borders — one reason that President Donald Trump has given for his new tariffs.

In imposing taxes, or tariffs, on imports from Mexico, Canada and China, Trump says those countries have failed to stem the trafficking of fentanyl into the U.S., among other issues. The governments in those nations all say they have cooperated on the matter, and Trump on Thursday postponed tariffs for a month on most goods from Mexico and some imports from Canada.

The bill does not link tariffs to fentanyl smuggling but seeks expanded authority to sanction state-owned or state-controlled Chinese entities, including banks, involved in financing foreign opioid trafficking. The measure also would have the U.S. government track more chemicals that can be used to make methamphetamines.

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation was introduced Thursday by Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, who is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the committee’s top Democrat.

Risch called China “the single greatest source of fentanyl and synthetic opioid precursors to Mexican cartels” and he accused the Chinese government of supporting the activity.

“These opioids then come across our southern border and kill over 100,000 Americans every year. This needs to end and the perpetrators need to be held accountable,” Risch said.

Shaheen said the U.S. should “use every tool at our disposal to cut off the flow of fentanyl.”

Click to play video: 'Fact-checking Trump: Are “massive” amounts of fentanyl really smuggled from Canada to the US'
Fact-checking Trump: Are “massive” amounts of fentanyl really smuggled from Canada to the US

She said that China is “the primary supplier of fentanyl precursors fueling this epidemic, and it has not done enough to curb the export of these chemicals to Mexican transnational criminal groups who seek to traffic fentanyl into the U.S.”

Story continues below advertisement

Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Ebassy in Washington, accused the U.S. of spreading “all kinds of lies” on the fentanyl issue.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are willing to carry out pragmatic cooperation with the United States on the basis of equality and mutual respect, but we firmly oppose the United States using the fentanyl issue as an excuse to put pressure, threaten and blackmail China,” Liu said.

Last year, a report by a special House committee focused on countering the Chinese government said Beijing was fueling the fentanyl crisis in the U.S. by subsidizing the manufacturing of materials used by traffickers to make the drug outside the country.

Trending Now

The Chinese government says it has taken many steps, including “striking hard against fentanyl-related crimes,” “enforcing strict control over precursors of fentanyl-related substances” and “promoting global governance of fentanyl-related substances.”

Click to play video: 'Poilievre proposes life sentences for fentanyl traffickers'
Poilievre proposes life sentences for fentanyl traffickers

In June, the Chinese Ministry of Public Security said police arrested a suspect identified by U.S. law enforcement in a case involving a complicated web of money laundering and drug trafficking in China, Mexico and the U.S.. The suspect allegedly ran an auto sales business in the U.S. engaged in illicit foreign currency trading.

Story continues below advertisement

In the U.S., the Drug Enforcement Administration found that fentanyl precursors and equipment to manufacture pills flowed from China to labs in Mexico, which made fentanyl powder and pills to be smuggled in. The DEA said drug money was laundered through Chinese underground banks.

The latest tariffs by the Trump administration on Chinese goods threaten to disrupt cooperation on the issue from the Chinese government, as Beijing is upset that Trump is linking tariffs to the fentanyl smuggling.

“The U.S., not anyone else, is responsible for the #FentanylCrisis inside the U.S.,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on X. “In the spirit of humanity and goodwill towards the American people, we have taken robust steps to assist the U.S. in dealing with the issue.”

Further moves by the U.S. to pressure China with higher tariffs would only “undermine our counternarcotics dialogue and cooperation,” the ministry said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices