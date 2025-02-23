Kitchener Rangers spoil London Knights comeback with overtime victory at Canada Life Place

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights came all the way back from a 3-0 deficit to force overtime but Adrian Miseljevic’s goal at 1:02 of OT gave the Kitchener Rangers a 5-4 victory at Canada Life Place on Feb 23.

The Rangers came out quick and forced London goalie Aleksei Medvedev to make three saves in the first 31 seconds of the game.

And they kept coming after that.

Kitchener scored three times in the first 15 minutes and 47 seconds on goals by Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid and Matthew Hlacar to take a 3-0 lead.

Noah Read got London on the board before the end of the first period as he ripped his second goal in two nights under the crossbar on Jackson Parsons and the Knights trailed by a pair going to the second period.

After Parsons was called on to make some massive saves in the Kitchener net and did but the Knights kept pushing and eventually a rebound kicked out to Will Nicholl and he scored his 17th goal of the season to get London to within a goal at 3-2.

The Knights outshot the Rangers 11-0 in first six and a half minutes of the middle frame but Kitchener scored on their first shot to restore a two-goal advantage as Tanner Lam set up Luca Romano with a bounce pass that Romano knocked in.

Undeterred London kept the pressure on in the Rangers end and Evan Van Gorp scored on a rebound to again tighten the score to 4-3 heading into the final period.

Back-to-back Knights power plays were killed by Kitchener but Jacob Julien and Blake Montgomery combined to find Landon Sim at the side of the Ranger net and his 25th goal of the season knotted the score at 4-4.

Julien’s assist extended his point streak to 14 games.

In overtime Miseljevic came off the bench with fresh legs and took advantage of a London team that had not been able to change in the early going. Miseljevic got to the net and deked home the game winner.

London defenceman Sam Dickinson had a pair of assists.

Read had a goal and an assist for the Knights.

London is now 3-2 against Kitchener this season.

The Knights were playing their third game in three days after wins over Brampton and Erie to begin the weekend.

London outshot the Rangers 40-31.

The Knights were 0-for-2 on the power play.

Kitchener was 1-for-2.

Robert Thomas at 100

Known for doing all of the little things that help teams win, the man who once filled the Stanley Cup with a Dairy Queen blizzard and handed out spoons in the parking lot of his hometown has now hit 100 goals. Robert Thomas used Jake Neighbours as a decoy and snapped a shot past Eric Comrie of the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 22 to reach the century mark in the National Hockey League. Thomas won an OHL Championship and a Memorial Cup with the Knights in 2016 and then scored the championship winning goal for the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2018. Thomas and the St. Louis Blues went from last place in the OHL standings all the way to the Stanley Cup the very next year.

Up next

Another three games in three days awaits the Knights next weekend.

They will host Owen Sound at Canada Life Place on Feb. 28 and then hit the road for a game against the Niagara IceDogs on March 1 and a game in Oshawa on March 2.

All games can be hear on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.