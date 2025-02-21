Egg smuggling rises at U.S. borders as bird flu drives up prices

Send this page to someone via email

As egg prices surge amid the ongoing bird flu outbreak affecting poultry farms, U.S. authorities are reporting a rising trend of smuggling attempts between all ports of entry in America.

The spike follows an avian flu outbreak that resulted in the culling of millions of chickens across the U.S., driving egg prices to new highs.

From October 2024 to February, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBSA) reported a 29-per cent increase in egg seizures at the U.S. borders, including Canada, Mexico, sea ports, and airports, compared to the same period last year, a border official said.

“Importation of raw/fresh eggs from Mexico into United States is generally prohibited due to concerns about diseases such as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Virulent Newcastle disease,” the CBSA spokesperson said in an email.

“Travelers are prohibited from bringing fresh eggs, raw chicken, or live birds into the United States from Mexico. Travelers are encouraged to declare all agricultural products to CBP officers and agriculture specialists; failure to declare may lead to potential fines.”

As of February 2025, the average price for a dozen eggs in the U.S. has reached an all-time high of USD$4.95, surpassing the previous record of $4.82 in 2023, according to the USDA.

Some retailers are charging as much as $10 per dozen. According to the USDA’s report, the average price per dozen stood at $7.34 as of Feb. 7.

In response, major grocery chains have introduced purchase limits to manage supply and prevent disputes among customers.

The crisis has led to unexpected consequences, including a rise in egg smuggling across the U.S.-Mexico border.

With eggs reportedly much cheaper in Mexico, some consumers have attempted to bring them into the U.S, and theft has also become a growing concern.

On Feb. 1, thieves stole over 100,000 organic eggs, valued at $40,000, from a farm in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, popular restaurant chain Waffle House has introduced a $0.50 surcharge on egg orders to offset rising costs.

What about the Canada-U.S. border?

Due to the avian flu outbreak, both Canada and the U.S. have implemented restrictions on the movement of poultry and related products.

Between the Canada and U.S. border, the USDA states you cannot bring live poultry (chickens, ducks, etc.) or raw eggs from certain parts of Canada into the U.S. due to bird flu restrictions.

Fresh eggs or raw egg products from these restricted areas are also prohibited unless they have been specially processed, such as being pasteurized or cooked.

Processed egg products (like cooked or packaged eggs) are allowed if they meet proper packaging and safety standards, the USDA said. For personal use, eggs or bird products must either be fully cooked or sealed in a way that keeps them safe without refrigeration.

In Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has put in place measures that affect the import of live birds, poultry, hatching eggs, unprocessed bird products and certain fresh poultry items from areas in the U.S. that are dealing with avian flu.

Canada also applies border restrictions based on the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the United States.

When outbreaks occur in the U.S., CFIA temporarily prohibits the import of certain poultry products, including hatching eggs, from affected U.S. states, a CFIA spokesperson told Global News.

During outbreaks of avian diseases like HPAI, the CFIA said eggs being brought into Canada must meet certain requirements.

The eggs must be retail packaged for human consumption and clearly labeled as a “Product of the USA.”

Eggs from private farms or backyard flocks are not allowed under any circumstances.

— With files from Reuters