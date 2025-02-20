Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

WNBA expansion Toronto Tempo introduces Wright Rogers as inaugural GM

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s first WNBA team to be named Toronto Tempo'
Canada’s first WNBA team to be named Toronto Tempo
WATCH: Canada’s first WNBA team to be named Toronto Tempo – Dec 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The WNBA expansion Toronto Tempo officially introduced Monica Wright Rogers as its first general manager.

The Tempo, Canada’s first WNBA franchise, made the announcement Thursday after hiring Wright Rogers, 36, in January.

Wright Rogers, a two-time WNBA champion as a guard with the Minnesota Lynx, joins the Tempo after spending the past two seasons as the Phoenix Mercury’s assistant GM.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Wright Rogers will oversee basketball operations, including hiring a head coach and building the roster for Toronto’s 2026 debut.

The Tempo will play its home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum but also stage regular-season contests in Montreal and Vancouver.

Click to play video: 'How women’s sports went mainstream in 2024'
How women’s sports went mainstream in 2024
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices