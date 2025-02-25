Ontario election 2025: Mushkegowuk-James Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Mushkegowuk-James Bay is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Guy Bourgouin who first took office in 2018. Bourgouin collected 3,423 votes, winning 47.18 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mushkegowuk-James Bay in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Guy Bourgouin (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: David Plourde Ontario Liberal Party: Kyle Allen Green Party of Ontario: Catherine Jones