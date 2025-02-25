Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Mushkegowuk-James Bay

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Guy Bourgouin
    Guy Bourgouin
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • David Plourde
    David Plourde
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Kyle Allen
    Kyle Allen
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Catherine Jones
    Catherine Jones
    Green Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mushkegowuk-James Bay is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Guy Bourgouin who first took office in 2018. Bourgouin collected 3,423 votes, winning 47.18 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mushkegowuk-James Bay in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Guy Bourgouin (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: David Plourde

Ontario Liberal Party: Kyle Allen

Green Party of Ontario: Catherine Jones

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices