Canada

Ontario election 2025: Toronto Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Kristyn Wong-Tam
    Kristyn Wong-Tam
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Ruth Farkas
    Ruth Farkas
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Holly Rasky
    Holly Rasky
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Andrew Massey
    Andrew Massey
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Sana Ahmad
    Sana Ahmad
    Progress Party Ontario
  • Cory Deville
    Cory Deville
    Independent
  • Steve Hoehlmann
    Steve Hoehlmann
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Toronto centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam who first took office in 2022. Wong-Tam collected 15,285 votes, winning 43.77 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Kristyn Wong-Tam (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Ruth Farkas

Ontario Liberal Party: Holly Rasky

Green Party of Ontario: Andrew Massey

Progress Party Ontario: Sana Ahmad

Independent: Cory Deville

New Blue Party of Ontario: Steve Hoehlmann

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

