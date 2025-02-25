Ontario election 2025: Toronto Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam who first took office in 2022. Wong-Tam collected 15,285 votes, winning 43.77 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Kristyn Wong-Tam (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Ruth Farkas Ontario Liberal Party: Holly Rasky Green Party of Ontario: Andrew Massey Progress Party Ontario: Sana Ahmad Independent: Cory Deville New Blue Party of Ontario: Steve Hoehlmann