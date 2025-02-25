Ontario election 2025: Timmins

Send this page to someone via email

Timmins is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP George Pirie who first took office in 2022. Pirie collected 9,356 votes, winning 64.81 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Timmins in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: George Pirie (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Corey Lepage Ontario Liberal Party: Dominic Casto Green Party of Ontario: Marie-Josée Yelle New Blue Party of Ontario: David Farrell