Canada

Ontario election 2025: Timmins

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • George Pirie
    George Pirie
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Corey Lepage
    Corey Lepage
    Ontario NDP
  • Dominic Casto
    Dominic Casto
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Marie-Josée Yelle
    Marie-Josée Yelle
    Green Party of Ontario
  • David Farrell
    David Farrell
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Timmins is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP George Pirie who first took office in 2022. Pirie collected 9,356 votes, winning 64.81 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Timmins in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: George Pirie (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Corey Lepage

Ontario Liberal Party: Dominic Casto

Green Party of Ontario: Marie-Josée Yelle

New Blue Party of Ontario: David Farrell

