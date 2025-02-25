Ontario election 2025: Timiskaming-Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

Timiskaming-Cochrane is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP John Vanthof who first took office in 2011. Vanthof collected 9,735 votes, winning 42.74 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Timiskaming-Cochrane in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: John Vanthof (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Tory Delaurier Ontario Liberal Party: Rick Ellsmere Green Party of Ontario: Kris Rivard New Blue Party of Ontario: Stephen MacLeod