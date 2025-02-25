Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Timiskaming-Cochrane

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • John Vanthof
    John Vanthof
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Tory Delaurier
    Tory Delaurier
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Rick Ellsmere
    Rick Ellsmere
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Kris Rivard
    Kris Rivard
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Stephen MacLeod
    Stephen MacLeod
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Timiskaming-Cochrane is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP John Vanthof who first took office in 2011. Vanthof collected 9,735 votes, winning 42.74 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Timiskaming-Cochrane in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: John Vanthof (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Tory Delaurier

Ontario Liberal Party: Rick Ellsmere

Green Party of Ontario: Kris Rivard

New Blue Party of Ontario: Stephen MacLeod

