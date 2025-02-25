Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Thornhill

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Laura Smith
    Laura Smith
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Faiz Qureshi
    Faiz Qureshi
    Ontario NDP
  • Ben Dooley
    Ben Dooley
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Marcelo Levy
    Marcelo Levy
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Luca Mele
    Luca Mele
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Aleksei Polyakov
    Aleksei Polyakov
    Ontario Moderate Party
Thornhill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Laura Smith who first took office in 2022. Smith collected 18,395 votes, winning 53.28 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thornhill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Laura Smith (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Faiz Qureshi

Ontario Liberal Party: Ben Dooley

Green Party of Ontario: Marcelo Levy

New Blue Party of Ontario: Luca Mele

Ontario Moderate Party: Aleksei Polyakov

