Ontario election 2025: Thornhill

Thornhill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Laura Smith who first took office in 2022. Smith collected 18,395 votes, winning 53.28 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thornhill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Laura Smith (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Faiz Qureshi Ontario Liberal Party: Ben Dooley Green Party of Ontario: Marcelo Levy New Blue Party of Ontario: Luca Mele Ontario Moderate Party: Aleksei Polyakov