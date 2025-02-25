Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Nolan Quinn
    Nolan Quinn
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Jeremy Rose
    Jeremy Rose
    Ontario NDP
  • Devon Monkhouse
    Devon Monkhouse
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Nicholas Lapierre
    Nicholas Lapierre
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Stefan Kohut
    Stefan Kohut
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Brigitte Sugrue
    Brigitte Sugrue
    Ontario Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Nolan Quinn who first took office in 2022. Quinn collected 20,766 votes, winning 57.5 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Nolan Quinn (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Jeremy Rose

Ontario Liberal Party: Devon Monkhouse

Green Party of Ontario: Nicholas Lapierre

New Blue Party of Ontario: Stefan Kohut

Ontario Party: Brigitte Sugrue

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices