Ontario election 2025: Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Nolan Quinn who first took office in 2022. Quinn collected 20,766 votes, winning 57.5 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Nolan Quinn (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Jeremy Rose Ontario Liberal Party: Devon Monkhouse Green Party of Ontario: Nicholas Lapierre New Blue Party of Ontario: Stefan Kohut Ontario Party: Brigitte Sugrue