Ontario election 2025: Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Nolan Quinn who first took office in 2022. Quinn collected 20,766 votes, winning 57.5 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Nolan Quinn (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Jeremy Rose
Ontario Liberal Party: Devon Monkhouse
Green Party of Ontario: Nicholas Lapierre
New Blue Party of Ontario: Stefan Kohut
Ontario Party: Brigitte Sugrue
- Protests against closure of Ontario consumption sites held in Toronto, other cities
- Ontario shifts from Pap to HPV test for cervical cancer screening, but no at-home kits yet
- Ontario election 2025: Find your riding, local candidates
- ‘Heard about AI?’: PC candidate claims Doug Ford Greenbelt video is fake
Comments