Ontario election 2025: Parkdale-High Park

Parkdale-High Park is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Bhutila Karpoche who first took office in 2018. Karpoche collected 23,024 votes, winning 53.97 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Parkdale-High Park in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Justine Teplycky Ontario NDP: Alexa Gilmour Ontario Liberal Party: Nadia Guerrera Green Party of Ontario: Anna Gorka New Blue Party of Ontario: Geoffrey Corfield Communist: Rimmy Riarh