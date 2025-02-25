Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Parkdale-High Park

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Justine Teplycky
    Justine Teplycky
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Alexa Gilmour
    Alexa Gilmour
    Ontario NDP
  • Nadia Guerrera
    Nadia Guerrera
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Anna Gorka
    Anna Gorka
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Geoffrey Corfield
    Geoffrey Corfield
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Rimmy Riarh
    Rimmy Riarh
    Communist
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Parkdale-High Park is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Bhutila Karpoche who first took office in 2018. Karpoche collected 23,024 votes, winning 53.97 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Parkdale-High Park in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Justine Teplycky

Ontario NDP: Alexa Gilmour

Ontario Liberal Party: Nadia Guerrera

Green Party of Ontario: Anna Gorka

New Blue Party of Ontario: Geoffrey Corfield

Communist: Rimmy Riarh

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices