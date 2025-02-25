Ontario election 2025: Ottawa Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa centre is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Joel Harden who first took office in 2018. Harden collected 30,311 votes, winning 54.34 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa Centre in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Scott Healey Ontario NDP: Catherine McKenney Ontario Liberal Party: Thomas Simpson Green Party of Ontario: Simon Beckett Ontario Party: Shannon Boschy New Blue Party of Ontario: Maria Desouza Communist: Cashton Perry Independent: Josh Rachlis