Canada

Ontario election 2025: Ottawa Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Ottawa centre is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Joel Harden who first took office in 2018. Harden collected 30,311 votes, winning 54.34 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa Centre in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Scott Healey

Ontario NDP: Catherine McKenney

Ontario Liberal Party: Thomas Simpson

Green Party of Ontario: Simon Beckett

Ontario Party: Shannon Boschy

New Blue Party of Ontario: Maria Desouza

Communist: Cashton Perry

Independent: Josh Rachlis

