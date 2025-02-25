Ontario election 2025: Ottawa Centre

Ottawa centre is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Joel Harden who first took office in 2018. Harden collected 30,311 votes, winning 54.34 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa Centre in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Scott Healey
Ontario NDP: Catherine McKenney
Ontario Liberal Party: Thomas Simpson
Green Party of Ontario: Simon Beckett
Ontario Party: Shannon Boschy
New Blue Party of Ontario: Maria Desouza
Communist: Cashton Perry
Independent: Josh Rachlis
