Ontario election 2025: Nepean

Nepean is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Lisa MacLeod who first took office in 2006. MacLeod collected 17,123 votes, winning 39.26 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nepean in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Alex Lewis Ontario NDP: Max Blair Ontario Liberal Party: Tyler Watt Green Party of Ontario: Sheilagh McLean Ontario Party: Carmen Charbonneau New Blue Party of Ontario: John Kovach Independent: Peter Westaway