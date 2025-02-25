Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Nepean

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Alex Lewis
    Alex Lewis
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Max Blair
    Max Blair
    Ontario NDP
  • Tyler Watt
    Tyler Watt
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Sheilagh McLean
    Sheilagh McLean
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Carmen Charbonneau
    Carmen Charbonneau
    Ontario Party
  • John Kovach
    John Kovach
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Peter Westaway
    Peter Westaway
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nepean is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Lisa MacLeod who first took office in 2006. MacLeod collected 17,123 votes, winning 39.26 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nepean in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Alex Lewis

Ontario NDP: Max Blair

Ontario Liberal Party: Tyler Watt

Green Party of Ontario: Sheilagh McLean

Ontario Party: Carmen Charbonneau

New Blue Party of Ontario: John Kovach

Independent: Peter Westaway

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices