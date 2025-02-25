Ontario election 2025: Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP John Jordan who first took office in 2022. Jordan collected 22,142 votes, winning 50.11 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: John Jordan (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: John MacRae Ontario Liberal Party: Rob Rainer Green Party of Ontario: Marlene Spruyt Ontario Party: Wendy Dillistone-Whitaker New Blue Party of Ontario: David Motton Independent: Shane O'Neill