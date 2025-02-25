Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • John Jordan
    John Jordan
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • John MacRae
    John MacRae
    Ontario NDP
  • Rob Rainer
    Rob Rainer
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Marlene Spruyt
    Marlene Spruyt
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Wendy Dillistone-Whitaker
    Wendy Dillistone-Whitaker
    Ontario Party
  • David Motton
    David Motton
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Shane O'Neill
    Shane O'Neill
    Independent
Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP John Jordan who first took office in 2022. Jordan collected 22,142 votes, winning 50.11 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

