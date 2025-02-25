Ontario election 2025: Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP John Jordan who first took office in 2022. Jordan collected 22,142 votes, winning 50.11 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: John Jordan (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: John MacRae
Ontario Liberal Party: Rob Rainer
Green Party of Ontario: Marlene Spruyt
Ontario Party: Wendy Dillistone-Whitaker
New Blue Party of Ontario: David Motton
Independent: Shane O'Neill
- Protests against closure of Ontario consumption sites held in Toronto, other cities
- Ontario shifts from Pap to HPV test for cervical cancer screening, but no at-home kits yet
- Ontario election 2025: Find your riding, local candidates
- ‘Heard about AI?’: PC candidate claims Doug Ford Greenbelt video is fake
Comments