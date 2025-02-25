Ontario election 2025: Hamilton Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton centre is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Sarah Jama who first took office in 2023. Jama collected 16,690 votes, winning 57.26 per cent of the vote in the 2023 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton Centre in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Independent: Sarah Jama (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Sarah Bokhari Ontario NDP: Robin Lennox Ontario Liberal Party: Eileen Walker Green Party of Ontario: Lucia Iannantuono New Blue Party of Ontario: Mitch Novosad Independent: Nathalie Xian Yi Yan