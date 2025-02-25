Ontario election 2025: Etobicoke North

Etobicoke north is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Doug Ford who first took office in 2018. Ford collected 13,934 votes, winning 55.51 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke North in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Doug Ford (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Bryan Blair
Ontario Liberal Party: Julie Lutete
Green Party of Ontario: Chelsey Edwards
Ontario Party: Andy D'Andrea
New Blue Party of Ontario: John Gardner
