Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Etobicoke North

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Doug Ford
    Doug Ford
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Bryan Blair
    Bryan Blair
    Ontario NDP
  • Julie Lutete
    Julie Lutete
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Chelsey Edwards
    Chelsey Edwards
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Andy D'Andrea
    Andy D'Andrea
    Ontario Party
  • John Gardner
    John Gardner
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Etobicoke north is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Doug Ford who first took office in 2018. Ford collected 13,934 votes, winning 55.51 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke North in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Doug Ford (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Bryan Blair

Ontario Liberal Party: Julie Lutete

Green Party of Ontario: Chelsey Edwards

Ontario Party: Andy D'Andrea

New Blue Party of Ontario: John Gardner

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices