Canada

Ontario election 2025: Davenport

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Marit Stiles
    Marit Stiles
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Nick Pavlov
    Nick Pavlov
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Paulo Pereira
    Paulo Pereira
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Randi Ramdeen
    Randi Ramdeen
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Dave McKee
    Dave McKee
    Communist
Davenport is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Marit Stiles who first took office in 2018. Stiles collected 20,242 votes, winning 57.06 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Davenport in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Marit Stiles (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Nick Pavlov

Ontario Liberal Party: Paulo Pereira

Green Party of Ontario: Randi Ramdeen

Communist: Dave McKee

