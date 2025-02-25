Ontario election 2025: Davenport

Send this page to someone via email

Davenport is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Marit Stiles who first took office in 2018. Stiles collected 20,242 votes, winning 57.06 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Davenport in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Marit Stiles (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Nick Pavlov Ontario Liberal Party: Paulo Pereira Green Party of Ontario: Randi Ramdeen Communist: Dave McKee