Ontario election 2025: Beaches-East York

Beaches-East York is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon who first took office in 2022. McMahon collected 14,398 votes, winning 35.42 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Beaches-East York in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario Liberal Party: Mary-Margaret McMahon (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Anna Michaelidis
Ontario NDP: Kate Dupuis
Green Party of Ontario: Jack Pennings
Independent: Dragan Cimesa
New Blue: Thomas Gregory
Ontario Party: Paul Stark
Canadians' Choice Party: Bahman Yazdanfar
