Ontario election 2025: Beaches-East York

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Beaches-East York is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon who first took office in 2022. McMahon collected 14,398 votes, winning 35.42 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beaches-East York in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario Liberal Party: Mary-Margaret McMahon (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Anna Michaelidis Ontario NDP: Kate Dupuis Green Party of Ontario: Jack Pennings Independent: Dragan Cimesa New Blue: Thomas Gregory Ontario Party: Paul Stark Canadians' Choice Party: Bahman Yazdanfar