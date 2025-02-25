Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Beaches-East York

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Mary-Margaret McMahon
    Mary-Margaret McMahon
    Ontario Liberal Party
    Incumbent
  • Anna Michaelidis
    Anna Michaelidis
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Kate Dupuis
    Kate Dupuis
    Ontario NDP
  • Jack Pennings
    Jack Pennings
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Dragan Cimesa
    Dragan Cimesa
    Independent
  • Thomas Gregory
    Thomas Gregory
    New Blue
  • Paul Stark
    Paul Stark
    Ontario Party
  • Bahman Yazdanfar
    Bahman Yazdanfar
    Canadians' Choice Party
Beaches-East York is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon who first took office in 2022. McMahon collected 14,398 votes, winning 35.42 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beaches-East York in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

