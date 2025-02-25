Ontario election 2025: Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Michael Parsa who first took office in 2018. Parsa collected 17,340 votes, winning 53.26 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Michael Parsa (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Naila Saeed Ontario Liberal Party: Jason Cherniak Green Party of Ontario: Ikram Kahn New Blue: Rosaria Wiseman