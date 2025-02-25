Menu

Ontario election 2025: Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Michael Parsa
    Michael Parsa
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Naila Saeed
    Naila Saeed
    Ontario NDP
  • Jason Cherniak
    Jason Cherniak
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Ikram Kahn
    Ikram Kahn
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Rosaria Wiseman
    Rosaria Wiseman
    New Blue
Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Michael Parsa who first took office in 2018. Parsa collected 17,340 votes, winning 53.26 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Michael Parsa (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Naila Saeed

Ontario Liberal Party: Jason Cherniak

Green Party of Ontario: Ikram Kahn

New Blue: Rosaria Wiseman

