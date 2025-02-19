Menu

Crime

Hate crimes unit investigating vandalism at downtown Edmonton 2SLGBTQ+ bar

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 2:09 pm
1 min read
The window of Evolution Wonderlounge was defaced in downtown Edmonton in December 2024. View image in full screen
The window of Evolution Wonderlounge was defaced in downtown Edmonton in December 2024. Credit: Evolution Wonderlounge
The Edmonton Police Service’s hate crimes unit is investigating after a window was defaced at a gay bar in the city’s downtown core.

Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who was captured on camera committing the mischief at Evolution Wonderlounge just under two months ago.

On Dec. 22, 2024 at approximately 5:10 a.m., an unknown man was captured on surveillance video defacing an exterior window of the 2SLGBTQ+ nightclub on 103 Street near 102 Avenue.

The damage to the window was directly over a “Protect Trans Kids” poster that was posted on the inside of the glass, police said.

The window of Evolution Wonderlounge was defaced in downtown Edmonton in December 2024. View image in full screen
The window of Evolution Wonderlounge was defaced in downtown Edmonton in December 2024. Credit: Evolution Wonderlounge

The suspect also carved what appears to be a cross into the window glass, EPS added.

The bar posted about the vandalism when it happened.

“Someone spent their Christmas gouging the f–k out of our door. Alberta has definitely been emboldened to hate trans kids — but we won’t ever stop speaking up for them,” Evolution Wonderlounge posted to its Facebook page.

“This is why it’s important for queer space to remain visible and vocal and not hide.”

Police are now releasing a photo of the suspect in the hopes someone will be able to identify him. The man was seen wearing brown work boots, blue jeans, a black jacket and a ball cap.

A suspect from a mischief incident at Evolution Wonderlounge in December 2024. View image in full screen
A suspect from a mischief incident at Evolution Wonderlounge in December 2024. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

