Politics

Ontario election 2025: Leaders to have debate on Family Day

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 10:31 am
1 min read
Where are Ontario’s party leaders and what does it tell us?
The leaders from Ontario’s four main political parties will be part of an election debate airing on the evening of Family Day through a partnership of the province’s biggest broadcasters, including Global News.

The debate will air on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on all partner television platforms including Global News, CBC, CTV, TVO, CHCH, CPAC, CityNews and CP24.

It will also be streamed on radio and online platforms, such as globalnews.ca

The debate will be moderated by CBC host David Common. The two other journalists who will join Common in asking questions to the candidates are Colin D’Mello, Global News bureau chief and president of the Queen’s Park Press Gallery, and CTV New Queen’s Park bureau chief Siobhan Morris.

Monday’s debate will feature party leaders who have an elected MPP from their party sitting in the legislature.

  • Doug Ford: leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario;
  • Bonnie Crombie: leader of the Ontario Liberal Party;
  • Marit Stiles: leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party; and
  • Mike Schreiner: leader of the Ontario Green Party.

The debate comes after a snap election was called by Ford at the end of January. The Ontario election is on Feb. 27.

Click to play video: 'Ontario election campaign: Political parties discuss healthcare, affordability and congestion along campaign trail'
Ontario election campaign: Political parties discuss healthcare, affordability and congestion along campaign trail
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

