Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

18-year-old man missing after falling through thin ice on Shuswap Lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 1:34 pm
1 min read
Salmon Arm RCMP want people to stay off Shuswap Lake due to thin ice. An 18-year-old man is missing after falling through the ice.
Salmon Arm RCMP want people to stay off Shuswap Lake due to thin ice. An 18-year-old man is missing after falling through the ice. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The search for an 18-year-old man who fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake on Saturday afternoon continues Monday.

Salmon Arm RCMP said on Feb. 8, just after 2 p.m., they received a report that a man had fallen through the ice between Raven subdivision and Sandy Point in Salmon Arm.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department and the BC Emergency Health Services were also called in.

At this time we are asking the public to stay off local lakes as the conditions are currently unsafe despite the cold temperatures. We urge increased precautions if anyone is interacting near icy bodies of water, said Staff Sgt. Simon Scott, the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment commander.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has also been called in to assist in the search.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices