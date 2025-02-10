18-year-old man missing after falling through thin ice on Shuswap Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The search for an 18-year-old man who fell through the ice on Shuswap Lake on Saturday afternoon continues Monday.

Salmon Arm RCMP said on Feb. 8, just after 2 p.m., they received a report that a man had fallen through the ice between Raven subdivision and Sandy Point in Salmon Arm.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department and the BC Emergency Health Services were also called in.

At this time we are asking the public to stay off local lakes as the conditions are currently unsafe despite the cold temperatures. We urge increased precautions if anyone is interacting near icy bodies of water, said Staff Sgt. Simon Scott, the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment commander.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has also been called in to assist in the search.