Sony PlayStation Network outage enrages gamers around the world

A major outage of Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) on Saturday has left tens of thousands of gamers unable to access online services, stores and multimedia apps.

“We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN,” PlayStation said on its social media platforms, confirming users’ mounting complaints around the globe.

Reports of connectivity issues spread quickly across social media, with users frustrated by error messages and login failures.

“PSN down on a Friday night is criminal,” a London-based user named Ramos wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the Downdetector outage tracking site, users started to report issues with PSN late Friday.

Shortly after, Sony responded to users’ concerns, confirming the problems without providing details on the possible cause of the outage.

The Sony website confirmed problems with its PlayStation Network services. The PlayStation support webpage said “some services are experiencing issues,” including its account management and gaming and social services, as well as PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store and PlayStation Direct.