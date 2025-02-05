Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Don’t take out anger at Trump by booing U.S. peewee hockey players: Quebec officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2025 1:29 pm
Quebec City officials are reminding the public not to boo the 11- and 12-year-old American hockey players who will be in town for a prestigious international peewee tournament that begins next week.

Mayor Bruno Marchand noted that some fans have been booing the American anthem at NHL and NBA games ever since U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose crippling tariffs against Canada.

He told a news conference that he understands the desire to send a message to the United States, but that ordinary American visitors don’t represent their president.

Marchand said tourism is important for Quebec City and he wants the players and their parents to feel comfortable and welcome.

Patrick Dom, manager of the Quebec City International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, says dozens of U.S. teams will be visiting the city for the event, which kicks off next Wednesday.

He says there’s no need to mix up politics and minor hockey, and hopes all the players will be cheered on by the crowd as they take the ice.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

