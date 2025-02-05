Don’t take out anger at Trump by booing U.S. peewee hockey players: Quebec officials

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec City officials are reminding the public not to boo the 11- and 12-year-old American hockey players who will be in town for a prestigious international peewee tournament that begins next week.

Mayor Bruno Marchand noted that some fans have been booing the American anthem at NHL and NBA games ever since U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose crippling tariffs against Canada.

He told a news conference that he understands the desire to send a message to the United States, but that ordinary American visitors don’t represent their president.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Marchand said tourism is important for Quebec City and he wants the players and their parents to feel comfortable and welcome.

Patrick Dom, manager of the Quebec City International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, says dozens of U.S. teams will be visiting the city for the event, which kicks off next Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

He says there’s no need to mix up politics and minor hockey, and hopes all the players will be cheered on by the crowd as they take the ice.