Economy

B.C. to fast-track 18 mining and energy projects amid Trump tariff threats

By Marcy Nicholson The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2025 7:20 pm
1 min read
B.C. Premier David Eby said that despite the 'pause' on U.S. tariffs, the province will continue to work to strengthen the economy. He said the relationship between B.C. and the U.S. has forever changed.
The British Columbia government has released a list of 18 critical mineral and energy projects worth roughly $20 billion that it says it’s working to accelerate in the face of ongoing tariff threats from the United States.

The list contains mining projects that have received pushback from some B.C. and Alaskan First Nations groups, including Eskay Creek, Highland Valley and Red Chris mines.

The government says the “initial list” is made up of projects that already have developed business cases but still need some type of permit or approval from government.

In addition to four mines, there are three energy security projects, and eleven BC Hydro clean energy ventures that mostly involve wind power.

The Office of the Premier says in a statement that the projects will employ approximately 8,000 people in B.C. and the provincial government is working to identify other projects.

The release of the list comes after Premier David Eby said on Monday that the government was expediting them to diversify the economy, assuming there would be “four years of continual on and off tariff threats” from the United States under the presidency of Donald Trump.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

